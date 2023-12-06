Now, In These Newly Liberated Territories, Concentration Is Mainly On Proper Assessment Of Property - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Now, in these
newly liberated territories, concentration is mainly on proper
assessment of property and also illegal entrepreneurship,” said
President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh:
Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges"
co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of
International Relations, Trend reports.
“Because with respect to that, it was not only local separatist
leaders who own those factories, but also representatives of
Armenian diaspora in different countries. So, they must be brought
to justice,” the head of state mentioned.
