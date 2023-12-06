Our Internal Situation Is Not Dependent On External Factors - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The situation in
Azerbaijan is stable. Our internal situation is not dependent on
external factors,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the
Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments
and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of
Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.
“But from point of view of internal risks, we do not have any
serious challenges. And proper protection of our borders, which we
are now implementing the different projects, will allow us to
minimize any potential risk,” the head of state noted.
