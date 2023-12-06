               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Our Internal Situation Is Not Dependent On External Factors - President Ilham Aliyev


12/6/2023 3:11:37 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The situation in Azerbaijan is stable. Our internal situation is not dependent on external factors,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

“But from point of view of internal risks, we do not have any serious challenges. And proper protection of our borders, which we are now implementing the different projects, will allow us to minimize any potential risk,” the head of state noted.

MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107548716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search