Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka Welcomes Rahul Joshi As General Manager

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 06th December 2023 – Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka is delighted to announce the appointment of Rahul Joshi as its new General Manager and Cluster General Manager-Ginger Hotels NCR. With an illustrious career spanning more than two decades in the ever-evolving landscape of the hospitality industry, Mr. Joshi brings a wealth of experience and a profound depth of knowledge to his pivotal leadership role.



Rahul Joshi brings exceptional leadership skills and in-depth market knowledge that are poised to further enhance the guest experience at this property. His visionary and inspiring leadership style ensures a promising future for Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka and Ginger Hotels NCR, which is revolutionising the niche of accessible luxury.



In his most recent stint as the General Manager at Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra, Mr. Joshi skilfully navigated an intense market scenario and his operational finesse played a pivotal role in steering the property through the challenging pandemic landscape. Prior to that, he has also contributed his expertise to Radisson Blu in Indore and Agra, Hilton in Jaipur, Holiday Inn in Pune, Country Inn and Suites by Carlson, Cidade de Goa, and The Park Turon in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Speaking on his new role as the new General Manager at Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka and Cluster General Manager-Ginger Hotels NCR, Mr. Rahul Joshi said, "I am truly honoured to join the team at Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka. This property holds immense potential for creating memorable experiences. With its exceptional blend of elegance and efficiency, Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka and Ginger Hotels NCR is a prime destination for business travellers. I look forward to the opportunities and challenges this dynamic and luxurious environment offers as we continue to redefine hospitality excellence."



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Joshi is an enthusiastic traveller and a dedicated hobby photographer, bringing not only his professional excellence but also a holistic approach to the field of hospitality.



About Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka



A contemporary hotel with style and substance, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka ticks off all boxes on a jet setter's checklist – great location, avant-garde design with sophisticated Indian motifs, 250 well-appointed rooms and suites. Whether you're visiting for business or leisure, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka whisks you away into an upscale lifestyle that balances all.

