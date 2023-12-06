Official Squads Unveiled For The FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The squad lists for the FIFA Club World Cup ( )

Saudi Arabia 2023 have been released;

Tournament set to kick off in Jeddah on 12 December.

The seven contenders for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 have named their 23-man squads for the tournament.

The tournament is set to kick off on 12 December with Al-Ittihad facing Auckland City, leading up to the final on 22 December.

Click here to view the squad list ( )

Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland will represent UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City at the tournament. Kevin De Bruyne, not featured since the opening day of the Premier League season in August due to injury, has also been included in the squad.

Fluminense right-back Samuel Xavier will join other key players such as Real Madrid legend Marcelo, 22-year-old Seleção midfielder Andre, Colombia winger Jhon Arias and Argentina's German Cano.

Al Ittihad will send arguably the strongest-ever squad outside Europe or South America to a Club World Cup, with Marcelo Gallardo picking the likes of Luiz Felipe, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, Jota and Karim Benzema.

Fellow Arab hopefuls Al Ahly included several players who have dazzled in the global finals, among them Mohamed Elshenawy, Hussein Elshahat, Kahraba and Afsha.

Lucas Romero and Angel Mena recovered from knocks to make the Leon squad, and Atsuki Ito won his race against time to be fit for Urawa Red Diamonds. The Asian champions will nevertheless be without Hiroki Sakai. Auckland City, for their part, have no injury concerns.

You can find a full match schedule here ( ), while you can get tickets to experience the drama firsthand via FIFA/tickets ( ).

