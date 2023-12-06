Kuwaiti Official Stresses Importance Of Investing In Artificial Intelligence In Education

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The Director General of the National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Quality Assurance of Kuwaiti Education, Dr. Jassim Al-Ali, stressed Wednesday the importance of investing in artificial intelligence in the education process and keeping pace with the increasing technical development for a better future.

This came in remarks to KUNA on the sidelines of his leadership of the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the fifth regional conference of the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, which began in the Sultanate of Oman today.

Al-Ali stressed the importance of changing educational curricula and teaching methods and ensuring the quality of education and academic accreditations, indicating the importance of keeping pace with development in the rapid technological era in which we live.

He said that the conference discusses modern transformations in education and their impact on its quality, especially smart technologies and the international dimension, explaining that the innovative use of technology in education is "a vital source for developing and improving the quality of education in the contemporary world." (end)

