Russian Pres. Arrives In Saudi Arabia On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, coming from the United Arab Emirates. The Russian president was received by Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, said Saudi Press Agency. The Russian President is to discuss bilateral cooperation and latest international and regional developments. (end) kns

