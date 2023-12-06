US, Chinese Fms Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (KUNA) - US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, discussed by on a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the developments in the Gaza Strip, said State Department Wednesday.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that during the call, Blinken reiterated "the need for all parties to work to avoid expansion of the conflict," noting that the US minister discussed with his Chinese counterpart the results of his recent tour in the Middle East and US diplomatic efforts in the region.

He added that Blinken stressed that the recent Houthi attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea constitute an unacceptable threat to maritime security and international law, which all countries must abide by. (end)

