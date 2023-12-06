US Announces Additional Security Assistance For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden's Administration announced a new package of weapons and equipment to support the people of Ukraine "as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression."

"This package, which uses the limited resources that remain available to help Ukraine, provides up to USD 175 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns," the State Dept. said in a press release on Wednesday.

Capabilities provided in the package include air defense munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, artillery ammunition, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, anti-armor missiles, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training and transportation.

"Until Russia ends this war by stopping its brutal attacks and withdrawing its forces from Ukraine, it is critical for the United States to continue to lead the coalition we have built of more than 50 countries standing strongly with Ukraine," the statement noted.

Unless Congress acts to pass the President's national security supplemental funding request, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we can provide to Ukraine.

"Helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression and secure its future advances our national security interests and contributes to global stability around the world, and we need Congress to act immediately," it added. (end)

