Qatari PM, UN Chief Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

The phone conversation, initiated by Guterres on Wednesday, focused on the prospects of de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza, restoration of ceasefire, and opening humanitarian corridors to ensure sustainable delivery of relief aid to the brotherly Palestinians in the Strip, according to a press release from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Sheikh Mohammad reaffirmed Qatar's support to the UN-led efforts to deescalate the conflict in Gaza, restore ceasefire and establish a durable truce, the statement added. (end)

