6 Palestinians Killed In House Bombing In Rafah's Al-Shaboura Camp

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- Six Palestinians were murdered and several others were injured when an occupation warplane bombed a house in the Shaboura camp near Rafah, south of Gaza, media outlets in the Gaza Strip reported on Wednesday evening.

