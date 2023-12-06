Situation In Gaza Is Catastrophic, Say Multiple UN, Humanitarian Organizations, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"Our top priorities include scaling up all relief efforts through additional access points into Gaza, including by opening the Kerem Shalom crossing point, and streamlining the approval and inspection processes. This is pertinent as the Rafah crossing was not built to accommodate such capacity," the statement underlined.It added that top priorities include, "continuing to prioritise the safe, unimpeded, and unconditional provision of safe water, food including fresh produce and shelter and expediting the screening and transport of the critically wounded, particularly children, to medical facilities outside Gaza."According to the statement, they also include, "significantly scaling up the delivery and regular resupply of essential medicines, medical supplies, and equipment, including, but not limited to, wound dressings, anesthesia, and antibiotics, and expanding the delivery of fuel into Gaza, as it is a pre-condition for humanitarian relief in almost all priority areas.""Addressing the water and sanitation needs in Gaza through the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure, in addition to the provision of toilets and shower units for over-congested shelters, small desalination units, and compactors for solid waste,, and expanding the capacity of health services and medical operating rooms in Gaza through both new field hospitals and the rehabilitation of existing health facilities, where possible," are also among the top priorities.Among the top priorities, as well, is "addressing women's specific needs, such as maternal care, and safeguarding the rights of children, including the right to education, protection, nutrition and health. As temperatures drop, prioritising the provision of warm clothing, blankets, and other winter items, and facilitating the regular rotation of humanitarian and medical staff in and out of Gaza."Priorities also included "making available reliable telecommunications networks to enable humanitarian and emergency staff to stay connected during the coordination of response efforts."According to the statement, "Gaza was facing severe humanitarian challenges even before the recent escalation, and the situation now has escalated to unprecedented levels."The proposed priorities, according to the statement, are feasible, practical, and will alleviate the suffering of 2.3 million civilians; there is no reason not to implement them."We must provide the people of Gaza with the essential humanitarian aid and services they need, at the scale they need," the statement concluded.The UN and humanitarian organizations and agencies include:United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera), Jordanian Red Crescent Society, Palestine Children's Relief Fund, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), CARE International King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Palestine Red Crescent Society, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Qatar Charity, United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Egyptian Red Crescent, Medical Aid for Palestinians Reel Foundation, United Nations Women (UN Women), Handicap International, Mercy Corps, Save the Children International, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), International Rescue Committee, Norwegian Refugee Council, World Health Organisation (WHO), Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, Oxfam, Turkish Red Crescent.