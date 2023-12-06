Palestinian President US Top Official Talk Stopping Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, December 6 (Petra) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the National Security Advisor to US Vice President, Philip Gordon, discussed Wednesday in Ramallah stopping the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.Abbas discussed with Gordon the "necessity" of the American administration's intervention and pressure on the Israeli government to stop the war, which killed and wounded over 60,000 civilians.Abbas said ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and bringing back refugees would ensure peace and security.He added that implementing the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions requires the State of Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations by a Security Council decision.He called for an international peace conference to provide international guarantees and a timetable for the implementation of the two-state solution and assume full responsibility for the Palestinian territories in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.He said, "The Israeli killing machine violated all taboos by targeting civilians, hospitals and shelters and did not leave a safe place for defenceless Palestinians."He added, "We will not allow the forced displacement of our Palestinian people to take place, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including Jerusalem," noting the "need" for a US role to prevent Israeli forces and settler attacks, murders, house demolitions and displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem that are "witnessing silent and planned annexation."