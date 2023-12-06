Mavenir CEO Welcomes Recognition Of Open RAN Vendor Leadership In ABI Research Ranking

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Pardeep Kohli, CEO of Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, has today welcomed the new ranking by global technology intelligence company ABI Research that recognizes Mavenir as the leading vendor in Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solutions. In ABI Research's detailed and independent Competitive Assessment vendor matrix, Mavenir tops all three ranking categories – market leadership, innovation and implementation.

Mavenir is classed as the leading innovator in the Open RAN space with an impressive score of 81.5 out of 100, while its achievement of 84.5 out of 100 in the implementation criteria reflects Mavenir's central role in accelerating Open RAN deployments globally. These key rankings position Mavenir as the overall global market leader for Open RAN in the ABI Research assessment framework.

Commenting on Mavenir's stand-out performance in the global vendor analysis, Mavenir CEO Pardeep Kohli said:“I wholeheartedly welcome this recognition of our market leadership by ABI Research, following a robust and impartial assessment of both new and incumbent players. This pole-position ranking – delivered through ABI Research's respected and transparent process – is a significant endorsement of our dedicated mission to create the market conditions, forge the industry partnerships and deliver the technology innovation to accelerate ubiquitous and large-scale Open RAN deployments, generating powerful gains for operators and users alike.”

Using a rigorous and thorough assessment framework, ABI Research has evaluated the leading Open RAN vendors to provide a comprehensive and authoritative picture of the competitive dynamics of the Open RAN vendor ecosystem. The core areas of analysis span ten criteria, segmented across innovation and implementation clusters – including R&D activities, O-RAN Alliance contributions, support for mMIMO, recent commercial momentum, product portfolio, geographical coverage, partnerships and memberships, PoCs/trials/testing, energy efficiency commitments and brownfield deployments – concluding with an in-depth profile of the implementation and innovation strategies of the major market players.

Saqlain Ali, Senior Analyst at ABI Research remarked:“Mavenir ranked overall leader in the competitor ranking and earned the top spots for both innovation and implementation. Mavenir has demonstrated its role as a leading Open RAN vendor due to its end-to-end cloud-native software and hardware and O-RAN Alliance-compliant solutions.”

He added:“Mavenir has made significant efforts to accelerate Open RAN deployments in partnerships with other mobile, chipset vendors, and cloud providers to validate its Open RAN portfolio for multi-vendor deployments. Mavenir's customer base is diverse, with Mavenir serving 300+ CSPs in more than 120 countries.”

The report authors highlight several areas where Mavenir is demonstrating its role as a leading industry innovator in the Open RAN domain, including its provision of end-to-end cloud-native software and hardware solutions with a comprehensive portfolio covering the core, edge and Open RAN. Further emphasized in the framework are Mavenir's open and fully virtualized RAN (vRAN), its O-RAN Alliance-compliant solution designed to support Open RAN Functional Split (FS) options, plus Mavenir's OpenBeamTM mMIMO portfolio, which supports both the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and O-RAN Alliance-compliant radios.

Mavenir's clear commercial momentum during 2023 is a key factor in its top-ranking performance, including its announcement of multiple successful trials and new strategic partnerships with CSPs, cloud providers, and chipset vendors. The assessors particularly note the expansion of Mavenir's geographical coverage in supporting major mobile operators with Open RAN deployment. Finally, the report draws attention to the considerable breadth of Mavenir's partner ecosystem, plus its active collaboration with cloud providers, chipset vendors, mobile vendors, and operators to perform Open RAN integration and interoperability testing.

About ABI Research:

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit .

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers.

