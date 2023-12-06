Cortizo Back From Cancer Check Up

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Panama President Laurentino Cortizo, traveled last Sunday, December 3, to the

United States, to undergo control and evaluation exams at the

MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas

located in Houston announced by the Ministry of the

Presidency. It reported the arrival of President Cortizo to Panamanian soil on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 5.

The president underwent a new medical evaluation for the

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

that he suffers from, which was diagnosed in July 2022. The test results obtained before leaving Houston were

satisfactory and the disease continues to remain in remission.



MD Anderson specialists recommended the president continue with the treatment.

What is myelodysplasia?

According to medical research, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is associated with a series of diseases characterized by alterations in the maturation and growth of red blood cells in the bone marrow, leading to poor red blood cell production and subsequent anemia.

They can also be associated with alterations in the production of white blood cells and platelets. The myelodysplastic syndrome can affect different types of cells, although the most common finding is a shortage of red blood cells (anemia). It is considered a type of cancer.

Treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes is usually aimed at slowing the disease, relieving symptoms, and preventing complications.

Common measures include blood transfusions and medications to stimulate blood cell production.

In certain situations, a bone marrow transplant, also known as a stem cell transplant, may be recommended to replace bone marrow with healthy bone marrow from a donor.



