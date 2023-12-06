WORLDVIEW: Bombing Is Not The Solution

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) By Jonathan Power



The Barbarians were not at the gate, despite the massive rocket attack

that provoked Israel to go to war with Hamas. There was no need for a

rush to war in Gaza.

The Americans did this after 9/11 and raced into Afghanistan with the

intention of eliminating Al-Qaeda. They failed and they got further

and further bogged down in a quagmire until they were compelled to

leave with their tail between their legs. Afghanistan was America's

longest war ever. 12,400 civilians lost their lives. Some of the

Taliban may have hosted Al Qaeda for a while, but accounts suggest

they weren't happy about it. Fighting them wasn't worth a war,

especially the all-encompassing bombing that destroyed the lives of

tens of thousands of civilians.

In Harvard University's quarterly magazine,“International Security”,

professors Alexander Downs and Jonathan Monten reported that they have

studied over 1000 military interventions over many years. It is very

rare that there has been success, they conclude.

Bogged down, bogged down. These two words should resonate in every

Israeli, Western, and Russian leaders' heads. Vietnam, Iraq,

Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Libya. (Also, Russia in Afghanistan and

probably Ukraine). There is such a long list of failures. Bombing has

never worked. Give one good reason why it should be different this

time, with Israel against Hamas and Ukraine against Russia. I think

you will be hard put to.

Think of the innocents. According to the New York Times, more than

10,000 women and children have been killed in less than two months

of the fighting in Gaza. This is more than the 7,700 civilians

documented as killed by US forces and their allies in the entire first

year of the invasion of Iraq in 2003. In fact, the Gaza toll is higher

than other conflicts in this century. It is twice the number of those

killed in Ukraine over the two years of its war.

Say it loud: President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak et al, by backing Israel and its bombing

campaign has helped in the unleashing of demons that may be

impossible to push back into the bottle for decades to come. Instead,

the leaders of Israel and Hamas should be declared by Western heads of

government to be war criminals, fit for trial at the International War

Crimes Court.

There were other ways apart from war to cut Hamas down to size-

sanctions that make sure that funding is cut off and its leaders and

supporters cannot travel, and closing down banks that hide money for

Hamas.

Private donors to Hamas in Saudi Arabia and Qatar should be

arrested. Cancel the passports of those Palestinians resident in the

West and Russia who have gone to fight.

Encourage the civilians of Gaza to empty their towns and villages and

to head for refuge in Palestine proper, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and

Egypt. Let them stand at the gates of these countries or

circumnavigate them on country paths. Persuade the Red Cross and other

NGOs to feed them on the way. Then deny the Hamas militants, once they

take control over an emptied Gaza, food, water, phone systems,

electricity, and medical supplies. (Only the seriously ill, the

seriously wounded, and medical staff should stay behind in the

hospitals that still function.)

Something not too dissimilar was carried out by the Russians in their

war against Napoleon. Muscovites were ordered to abandon the city.

From that moment on, lacking fresh supplies and shelter, Napoleon's

campaign went downhill.

As for Israel, if it doesn't halt its bombardment of Gaza, cut off its

arms supplies from the West. Cut off its access to the international

banking system.

Thus, both sides should be compelled to make a truce and start talking

with UN mediation. A two-state solution should be the matter on the

table.

Without some imaginative policies like these the war between Hamas and

Israel could drag on for a decade.

This is what is called“lateral thinking”. This, indeed, is how we all

need to think. Otherwise, Israel and Palestine are heading towards the

unthinkable, without thinking. Bombing will have got them exactly

nowhere.



