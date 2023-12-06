WORLDVIEW: Bombing Is Not The Solution

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) By Jonathan Power
The Barbarians were not at the gate, despite the massive rocket attack
that provoked Israel to go to war with Hamas. There was no need for a
rush to war in Gaza.
The Americans did this after 9/11 and raced into Afghanistan with the
intention of eliminating Al-Qaeda. They failed and they got further
and further bogged down in a quagmire until they were compelled to
leave with their tail between their legs. Afghanistan was America's
longest war ever. 12,400 civilians lost their lives. Some of the
Taliban may have hosted Al Qaeda for a while, but accounts suggest
they weren't happy about it. Fighting them wasn't worth a war,
especially the all-encompassing bombing that destroyed the lives of
tens of thousands of civilians.
In Harvard University's quarterly magazine,“International Security”,
professors Alexander Downs and Jonathan Monten reported that they have
studied over 1000 military interventions over many years. It is very
rare that there has been success, they conclude.
Bogged down, bogged down. These two words should resonate in every
Israeli, Western, and Russian leaders' heads. Vietnam, Iraq,
Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Libya. (Also, Russia in Afghanistan and
probably Ukraine). There is such a long list of failures. Bombing has
never worked. Give one good reason why it should be different this
time, with Israel against Hamas and Ukraine against Russia. I think
you will be hard put to.
Think of the innocents. According to the New York Times, more than
10,000 women and children have been killed in less than two months
of the fighting in Gaza. This is more than the 7,700 civilians
documented as killed by US forces and their allies in the entire first
year of the invasion of Iraq in 2003. In fact, the Gaza toll is higher
than other conflicts in this century. It is twice the number of those
killed in Ukraine over the two years of its war.
Say it loud: President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak et al, by backing Israel and its bombing
campaign has helped in the unleashing of demons that may be
impossible to push back into the bottle for decades to come. Instead,
the leaders of Israel and Hamas should be declared by Western heads of
government to be war criminals, fit for trial at the International War
Crimes Court.
There were other ways apart from war to cut Hamas down to size-
sanctions that make sure that funding is cut off and its leaders and
supporters cannot travel, and closing down banks that hide money for
Hamas.
Private donors to Hamas in Saudi Arabia and Qatar should be
arrested. Cancel the passports of those Palestinians resident in the
West and Russia who have gone to fight.
Encourage the civilians of Gaza to empty their towns and villages and
to head for refuge in Palestine proper, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and
Egypt. Let them stand at the gates of these countries or
circumnavigate them on country paths. Persuade the Red Cross and other
NGOs to feed them on the way. Then deny the Hamas militants, once they
take control over an emptied Gaza, food, water, phone systems,
electricity, and medical supplies. (Only the seriously ill, the
seriously wounded, and medical staff should stay behind in the
hospitals that still function.)
Something not too dissimilar was carried out by the Russians in their
war against Napoleon. Muscovites were ordered to abandon the city.
From that moment on, lacking fresh supplies and shelter, Napoleon's
campaign went downhill.
As for Israel, if it doesn't halt its bombardment of Gaza, cut off its
arms supplies from the West. Cut off its access to the international
banking system.
Thus, both sides should be compelled to make a truce and start talking
with UN mediation. A two-state solution should be the matter on the
table.
Without some imaginative policies like these the war between Hamas and
Israel could drag on for a decade.
This is what is called“lateral thinking”. This, indeed, is how we all
need to think. Otherwise, Israel and Palestine are heading towards the
unthinkable, without thinking. Bombing will have got them exactly
nowhere.
Copyright: Jonathan Powe
MENAFN06122023000218011062ID1107548464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.