TAG Immobilien AG consistently develops its sustainability reporting in 2023 and receives numerous awards for social commitment at national and international level

06.12.2023 / 15:42 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE TAG Immobilien AG consistently develops its sustainability reporting in 2023 and receives numerous awards for social commitment at national and international level

As a result of the consistent further development of reporting on sustainability issues, TAG receives EPRA's sBPR Award in Gold for the first time this year In recent weeks, TAG has been honoured with the EPRA Outstanding Contribution to Society Award 2023 and other prizes at national level for fulfilling its social responsibility in its neighbourhoods by initiating and promoting numerous social projects Hamburg, 06 December 2023 EPRA Gold sBPR Award for sustainability reporting 2022 The EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association), the association of listed European real estate companies, annually honours companies whose sustainability reporting complies with the strict requirements of the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations on Sustainability Reporting (EPRA sBPR). For the first time, TAG received the sBPR Gold Award, the highest possible level, for its sustainability reporting in 2022. EPRA Outstanding Contribution to Society Award 2023 In 2023, TAG was also awarded the 'Outstanding Contribution to Society' prize in the social category by EPRA for its special social commitment in various residential neighbourhoods. Out of 23 initiatives submitted by various European real estate companies, the joint project with the non-profit association "Sempers - Senioren mit Perspektive" (Sempers - Seniors with Perspectives) was honoured, in which activity clubs for older people were set up in Döbeln, Merseburg and Erfurt. This project effectively addresses increasingly important social issues such as poverty and loneliness in old age. Engagement ambassador 2024 in Thuringia The Thuringian Volunteering Foundation has named Claudia Hoyer, COO and Co-CEO of TAG, as Engagement Ambassador 2024 in the corporate category. The award was presented by Thuringia's Minister President Bodo Ramelow at this year's Thuringia Gala. As an ambassador, TAG will promote commitment and volunteering in Thuringia in the coming year, report on it publicly and encourage people to do the same as other volunteers. TAG has already presented the "Business thanks volunteering" award, which it initiated, to Ralf Christ for his voluntary work at the Albert Schweitzer Children's Village at the state capital Erfurt's volunteering ceremony in the town hall's ballroom. Social Transfer Award 2023 in Salzgitter For the fourth time, TAG was honoured for its social commitment in Salzgitter with the Social Transfer Award of the Braunschweig Chamber of Industry and Commerce for special entrepreneurial commitment. Together with Bildungshelden gGmbH, TAG supports children and young people from disadvantaged families in four premises close to their homes in Salzgitter. The Bildungshelden concept emphasises special coaching to support academic and personal development. Success of sustainability activities also manifests itself in internationally recognised ESG ratings In order to make its commitment to sustainable corporate development transparent, TAG participates in numerous ESG rating formats of various agencies, such as Sustainalytics, MSCI, CDP, MOODY'S and ISS-ESG. An overview of the current ratings is available on the company website in the Sustainability section (ESG Rating and Award improvements | TAG Immobilien AG (tag-ag) . The results show the strong positioning of TAG's sustainability activities. For example, in Sustainalytics' last rating in January 2023, TAG was classified in the best possible category 'negligible ESG risk' with a score of 6.9, placing it in the top 1% of property companies worldwide. Claudia Hoyer, COO and Co-CEO of TAG: "As a responsible residential property company, we take all three pillars of sustainability - corporate, environmental and social - equally seriously. For years, we have shown that economic success and the assumption of social responsibility in TAG's neighbourhoods are mutually reinforcing. We are therefore particularly pleased that we were able to receive numerous awards for this this year, which confirms our

activities."

