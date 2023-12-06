Over 800 Local And International Academics And Scientists Attended The Innohk Summit 2023

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Organised by the Innovation and Technology Commission and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC), the InnoHK Summit 2023 was held in Hong Kong Science Park today (December 6). Photo shows Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong (centre); the Chairman of the InnoHK Steering Committee, Professor Tsui Lap-chee (second left); the Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Mr Eddie Mak (second right); the Commissioner for Innovation and Technology, Mr Ivan Lee (first left); and the Chief Executive Officer of the HKSTPC, Mr Albert Wong (first right), officiating at the opening ceremony.

InnoHK Summit 2023 was held in Hong Kong Science Park attracted over 800 renowned scholars, researchers, organisations and industry leading forces around the world in attendance.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and over 1,500 technology companies from 24 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

To support Hong Kong's future development and its growing demands of the I&T industry, HKSTP is actively connecting the city with Shenzhen. This aims to strengthen cross-border exchange, attract technology companies as well as talent from around the world, helping them go global by exploring the mainland China and overseas markets.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, opened in September this year with a gross floor area of 31,000 square meters. The two buildings provide both dry and wet laboratories, co-working areas, conference and exhibition spaces, and more. We will focus on attracting enterprises in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise, and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing the city's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

