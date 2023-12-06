Footwear Manufacturers Gather For Two-Day Summit In Unnao

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Dec 6 (KNN) The 13th edition of the 'Showtech' exhibition and buyers-sellers conference, by the Indian Footwear Components Manufacturers Association (IFCOMA), commenced on Wednesday at KLC Complex, Banthar, Unnao, and it will conclude on December 7, as reported by TOI.

Besides Kanpur, footwear entrepreneurs and artisans from Banthar, Unnao, Jajmau and Agra and other nearby districts are expected to attend the event, reported TOI.

Speaking to the media, Mukhtarul Amin, the Chairman of Superhouse Group and former President of Council of Leather Exports (CLE), mentioned that more than 70 manufacturers are taking part in the event.

“Participating members from Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Noida, Gurgaon, Chennai, and Bengaluru will come to this exhibition with their products and display them,” he said.

The exhibition will showcase various footwear components, encompassing items such as label adhesives, shoe finishes, chemicals, footwear machinery, heat transfer labels, EVA foam, cellulose sheets, brush linings, fabrics, interlinings, and other auxiliary products.

Amin said due to the increase in demand for shoes in the national and international markets, there is great potential for the business of footwear components.

There has been a lot of progress in the footwear manufacturing sector in Kanpur in last few years, reported TOI.

Sources said there has been a growth of 15 per cent in leather and related industries in Kanpur and central areas in about two years.

Kanpur achieved exports worth Rs 6000 crore in the year 2022-23. It is also progressing in the domestic market by achieving a business of around Rs 2000 crore.

CLE Vice-Chairman Rajendra Kumar Jalan said some international brands like Clarks, Ecco, Geox, Florsheim have invested in footwear and retail sectors due to which these brands are being manufactured in India, benefiting foot manufacturers.

