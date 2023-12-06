Centre Working On Frameworks To Make Digital Platforms More Safe: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 6 (KNN) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday informed that the government has been developing regulatory frameworks that cast safety and trust as obligation on digital platforms.

Speaking at the India Internet Governance Forum, the minister, said,“Today's world is dealing increasingly with complexity, commercial power, toxicity, and harms that have crept into the internet because innovation was allowed to go "so far ahead" without creating proper guardrails.”

"So safety and trust as an obligation cast on platforms, is a framework that our government has been developing since 2021 and we will continue to fine-tune this. There is nothing that is going to be collegial, best-effort, self-regulatory framework that we have seen for so long,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also touched upon the issue of deepfakes."As the PM recently pointed out and put the spotlight on an issue like deepfakes, which is misinformation powered by AI, these are all challenges we will have to immediately square up to, and not let it get so far ahead that the regulation is playing catch-up," he said.

The government is driving a consultative approach to policy-making on technology, the minister said, adding that building blocks of key frameworks such as Digital Personal Data Protection legislation, IT rules and the proposed Digital India Act.

India is on fast-track of growth when it comes to internet, he said, noting that 850 million online Indians today represent the largest connected block of people on global internet. That number is set to rise to 1.2-1.3 billion Indians using global internet.

(KNN Bureau)