India, UK Agree To Wrap Talks Before General Election 2024 Year Begins

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 6 (KNN) After missing yet another Diwali for the finalisation of India and the UK trade deal, both the countries have decided to secure a landmark free-trade deal before the busy year of elections starts in 2024.

Both the parties involved have begun crunch-time talks to resolve outstanding issues before elections.

A UK team - including Amanda Brooks, director general for trade negotiations, and Douglas McNeill, chief economic adviser to the prime minister - is in New Delhi this week for further talks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

It's the 13th round of negotiations on a deal intended to expand a trading relationship that was worth more than USD 24 billion last year.

The UK Department for Business and Trade declined to comment on Monday. A spokesperson for India's trade ministry didn't respond to an email seeking further information.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a small window to clinch the deal between his big victory in state elections confirmed on Sunday and a nationwide vote next year.

The trade deal, which has been under discussion for more than two years, would be India's most ambitious, underscoring the country's growing clout as the world's most populous nation and fastest-growing major economy.

(KNN Bureau)