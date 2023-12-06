Andhra Pradesh Govt To Launch Rs 100 Cr Plan To Upgrade Skill Development Institutes Across State

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, Dec 6 (KNN) The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will launch a Rs 100 crore plan to upgrade skill development and training institutes across the state.

The project will also feature the signing of memorandums of understanding with major industries such as KIA Motors, L&T, JSW, Samsung, UltraTech, Schneider Electric, Hyundai Steel, and Johnson Lifts and Escalators, all of which will play important roles in skill development efforts.

Speaking about the upcoming plan, Skill Development and training minister Buganna Rajendranath Reddy, said,“Skill development is the cornerstone for unlocking the inherent potential of our youth. The AP skill development event demonstrates our constant commitment to providing high-quality training programmes that empower individuals and catalyse economic growth in our state. By investing in the skills of our workers, we are not just moulding careers, but also building the groundwork for a wealthy and competitive Andhra Pradesh.”

The state government is actively engaged in modernising state government institutions to align with the newest technical advancements.

This collaborative endeavour with renowned industries focuses on improving the in-house infrastructure and human resources of ITIs, polytechnic colleges, skill colleges and NAC Centres. The key goals are modernising 227 government institutions, improving course content to match industry standards, creating in-demand courses, and increasing partnerships with industries for Training of Trainers (TOT).

The initiative aims to integrate companies into the education ecosystem to develop an industry-ready workforce, rebranding institutions as 'industry-cum-training centres'.

Director, employment and training B Navya said,“With a history in pioneering skills development, our investment in modernisation echoes our dedication to empowering the workforce.”

As of September 2023, Andhra Pradesh boasts a history of leading endeavours in skills development, imparting diverse work and self-employment skills to individuals.

(KNN Bureau)