Bihar Cabinet Approves New Electric Vehicle Policy

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, Dec 6 (KNN) The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the new electric vehicle (EV) policy for a period of five years.

The policy sets a target of achieving 15 per cent EVs in all vehicle registrations in the state by 2028, thereby improving ambient air quality and reducing sound pollution.

“The state government has formulated a new policy to subsidise electric vehicles and establish charging stations in the state,” Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the state cabinet department, S Siddharth, announced after the cabinet meeting.

As per reports, the new policy places a strong emphasis on creating an ecosystem conducive to electric vehicles in the state, with a particular focus on developing a robust network of charging stations across the state.

To encourage EV adoption, the new policy proposes subsidies on Motor Vehicle (MV) Tax of up to 75 per cent and purchase incentives of up to Rs 1.25 lakh for the first 1,000 personal four-wheeler EVs.

Also, similar benefits for the first 10,000 personal two-wheeler EVs with subsidies on motor vehicles tax of up to 75 per cent and purchase incentives up to Rs 10,000 have also been proposed.

It will further provide a 30 per cent subsidy on power tariffs for public and semi-public charging stations during the initial three years.

The Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, said,“The subsidies are extended to the establishment of electric charging stations in residential apartments, with various government departments setting up public charging stations on government-owned land.”

"The Bihar Electric Motor Vehicle Policy aims to promote an electric vehicle transport system in the state, complemented by accessible EV charging infrastructure. It seeks to enhance environmental quality by mitigating air pollution while fostering startups and investments in the electric mobility sector and its associated support industries,” he added.

According to the government, the policy has been designed to steer the state towards a sustainable transport paradigm.

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also greenlit a proposal from the transport department to acquire 400 electric buses under the National Electric Bus Programme.

