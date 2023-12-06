(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) ABB Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Market-Leading Position in Emissions Monitoring

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – December 6, 2023 – Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the emission monitoring systems market, and based on its findings, recognizes ABB with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the emission monitoring systems industry. ABB is a global technology leader that optimizes performance by integrating automation and digitalization into its extensive product portfolio to secure a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.

ABB's Measurement & Analytics division uses multiple technologies to serve the broadest industry sectors worldwide, including providing numerous technologies for non-stationary devices such as drones and satellites. Unrivaled in its scope and application expertise, the division offers best-in-class intelligent measurement instrumentation and analyzer solutions, including continuous emission monitoring systems for power generation, chemicals and refineries, waste incineration, co-combustion, and marine applications. Local and global service engineers support its high-quality, digitally-enabled solutions for unrivaled reliability to provide hassle-free compliance while optimizing plant availability and profitability.

Mahesh Radhakrishnan, senior industry analyst of the energy and environment sector at Frost & Sullivan observed,“ABB partners with customers, enabling them to measure process and greenhouse gas emissions, detect gas leaks, and optimize production to drive cost-effective compliance and long-term sustainability.”

ABB has been at the forefront of greenhouse gas sensing from space for over two decades, giving it a competitive edge. It recently secured a third contract with GHGSat, the global leader in high-resolution greenhouse gas monitoring from space, to manufacture optical sensors for four satellites set to launch into orbit in 2024.

With a deep-rooted history of purpose-fit innovation, ABB Measurement & Analytics shapes the industry's trends, impacting the emissions monitoring systems market. It has over 600 factory-certified professionals who maintain equipment in over 50 countries. Backed by global experts, ABB Measurement & Analytics service engineers are either technology- or industry-orientated. ABB establishes ongoing customer trust for long-lasting relationships throughout the service lifecycle. It is well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, cementing its leadership in the emission monitoring systems space.

“ABB's broadest selection of measuring principles enable it to consistently evolve its product range to meet customer needs. The company continues to invest in human capital and technology advancement initiatives to retain its competitive advantage. It remains a trusted partner with a reputation for offering the overall best emission management systems,” added Riana Barnard, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

