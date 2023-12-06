Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Completes Key Type-B FDA Meeting, Discussing Positive Results From PAX-HAT-301 Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
During the live type-B meeting, PaxMedica discussed the positive results of the recent data from its PAX-HAT-301 study of suramin in Stage One HAT, also called African Sleeping Sickness The FDA is allowing PaxMedica to use previous data from early tests of suramin to begin developing the drug for use in current cases of HAT PaxMedica received constructive feedback, which will aid in completing the remaining work necessary to file a New Drug Application (“NDA”), expected in the second half of 2024 The global ASD therapeutics market was valued at $1.93 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%
PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, recently announced the completion of a type-B meeting with the Food and Drug Administration. During the live meeting, the company discussed the positive results of the recent data from its PAX-HAT-301 study of suramin in Stage One Human African Sleeping Sickness caused by Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense, a rare and fatal parasitic disease if left untreated ( ).
Suramin sodium was created as a treatment for people who contracted a deadly form of Human African Trypanosomiasis (“HAT”), a form of sleeping sickness. The FDA is allowing PaxMedica to use previous...
