Biomednewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CNSP) Interim Analysis On Global Berubicin Trial Showing Promising Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP)

is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for central nervous system disorders, specifically aggressive brain cancers.

In September , the company announced that 200 out of 243 expected patients had been enrolled in its ongoing study evaluating the effectiveness of Berubicin for recurrent glioblastoma (“GBM”), a highly aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. The critical and adaptive global trial involves multiple centers and is open-label, randomized and controlled, comparing Berubicin to Lomustine – the standard of care – in adult patients with recurrent GBM (“WHO Grade IV”) after standard first-line therapy has failed. The company reports that its interim analysis is showing promising results. CNS Pharmaceuticals had set a specific goal to analyze the trial data after more than half of the patients enrolled in the study reached the main effectiveness measure. During this analysis, an independent review board closely examines the number of deaths in each treatment group to ensure that patients receiving Berubicin show a significant improvement in overall survival compared to those receiving Lomustine. They also review other important factors like how long patients live without the cancer progressing, response rates and safety.

To view the full press release, visit



About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

