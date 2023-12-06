Biomednewsbreaks - Astiva Health Partners With IBN To Deliver Corporate Communications, Increase Awareness

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astiva Health, a leading healthcare provider that specializes in delivering personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions to diverse communities, has selected

IBN, a versatile financial news and publishing company specializing in private and public entities, as a corporate communications partner. According to the announcement, the partnership is designed to enhance Astiva Health's corporate communications initiatives as the company focuses on its mission to deliver unparalleled quality care and establish enduring relationships within the community.

Astiva Health is building a reputation for offering comprehensive healthcare solutions to diverse communities, with services rooted in a commitment to community-based healthcare and customized benefit packages aimed at fulfilling the unique and individual needs of its members. The company focuses on delivering culturally responsive healthcare that includes customer service, marketing materials and educational resources all available in multilingual options. Astiva Health is prepared to expand its reach and impact as it addresses the unique healthcare needs of various communities. As part of the new collaboration, IBN and its investor-based distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets, newsletters, social media channels, wire services and more will combine generate greater awareness for Astiva Health.

To view the full press release, visit



About Astiva Health

Astiva Health, a leading health plan provider, specializes in delivering personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions to diverse communities. The company recognizes the inherent diversity within communities and strives to meet the distinctive needs of each individual. Its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care is reflected in every facet of the organization. Astiva Health is on a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals by offering innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The company's commitment to inclusivity is at the heart of everything it does, providing culturally responsive services with multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's member-centric approach goes beyond traditional healthcare models, focusing on building lasting relationships and addressing the diverse needs of its underserved member population.

For more information about the company, visit

.



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN