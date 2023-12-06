Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) CEO Featured In Just-Released Fireside Chat Video

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, has released a fireside chat video with CEO and chair Howard Weisman. During the company update video, Weisman outlines the company's recent achievement and reiterates PaxMedica's focus on developing groundbreaking therapies and transformative solutions. Specifically, Weisman provided a summary of the company's Oct. 25, 2023, FDA Type-B meeting, including the regulatory pathway for HAT-PAX-101. He also discussed the company's successful $7 million public offering and the recent acquisition of suramin research assets from Rediscovery Life Sciences (“RLS”) as well as provided updates on the phase 3 trial for HAT-PAX-101 and plans for future autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) trials. In addition, Weisman explained PaxMedica's business strategy, placing particular emphasis on efficiency, production milestones and key partnerships, and the company's future vision, including NDA plans for PAX-101 and potential advancements in autism treatment.

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge, anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders. The company's comprehensive portfolio encompasses a spectrum of conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) as well as other critical areas within the neurology field. PaxMedica is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of the company's efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD treatment solutions. The company's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions.

