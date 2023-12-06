Ainewsbreaks Nextech3d.Ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: EP2) Obtains Potentially Game-Changing AI Tool

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: EP2) , a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's and other major e-commerce retailers, today announced receipt of a new AI-tool from Amazon, its largest customer. According to the announcement, Nextech3D is integrating the tool into its production pipeline to speed up the quality assessment (“QA”) for 3D models.“We are gratified and thrilled that Amazon has given us access to this AI quality assessment tool. I see this tool as a game changer for our 3D model production for Amazon,” said Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg.“This AI-powered technology will increase our productivity, allowing us to scale 3D model production, thus increasing the amount of revenue and profit we can generate. I believe this technology transfer was the last piece of the puzzle needed before they open seller central.”

About Nextech3D

Nextech3D (formally Nextech AR Solutions Corp.) is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D. For more information about the company, visit

