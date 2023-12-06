Cannabisnewsbreaks Sustain Southern California Names IBN As Media Sponsor For Upcoming Sustainability Private Capital Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (Sustain SoCal), a nonprofit organization, announced that InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a leading corporate communications firm and content distributor, will be the official media sponsor for the sixth annual Sustainability Private Capital Event. The event, scheduled for Dec. 6–7, 2023, will be hosted by Sustain SoCal and Roth MKM. The conference agenda features some 40 companies as well as experts from an array of sectors, including solar/storage, e-mobility, smart cities, circular economy and water, with most of the companies being in the series A/B fundraising stage. Participating investors include venture capitalists, private equity offices, family offices, representatives of endowments and foundations, and angel investors. As the event media sponsor, IBN will leverage its full suite of corporate communications solutions to enhance visibility and recognition for panel speakers, participating companies and the event itself. Through its events, Sustain SoCal has earned a reputation for being a leading information hub, advocacy and networking platform as well as educational forum committed to advancing discourse and actions on economic progress and sustainable environmental development in Southern California and the surrounding regions.

ROTH MKM is a privately owned investment banking firm that has gained a reputation for its premier suite of business lines, including M&A, financing, restructuring, advisory, and corporate services.“We are always pleased to partner with both Sustain SoCal and ROTH MKM,” said IBN communications director Jonathan Keim in the press release.“It is a pleasure to work alongside their highly professional teams and to actively connect our investor audiences with the events they produce.”

To learn more about the event, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a nonprofit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a 10-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. The company conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact the region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

