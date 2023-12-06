Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Seeks To Shake Up Hamptons Real Estate Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Mountain Top Properties is seeking to capitalize on the Hamptons real estate market through its maiden investment fund, Mountain Top Capital Fund I LLC

In conjunction with renowned contractor, On Site Builder Construction, the fund will seek to acquire, build, renovate, and resell homes in the exclusive Long Island enclave

Mountain Top Capital Fund have announced plans to raise up to $75 million to fund its commercial endeavours, with a significant amount of debt capital already secured to fund operations Brokers say that despite several slowing factors, the luxury market are still bidding and buying the Long Island beach homes

Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional opening of the Hamptons summer season, with thousands of visitors making the journey to one of the world's most famous summertime destinations in an array of vehicles, boats and jets. Those arriving at the wealthy cluster of seaside enclaves on the eastern tip of Long Island are likely to encounter some of the grandest and most luxurious homes on the eastern seaboard, properties that have historically been the playground of America's elite – and commanded prices commensurate to their relative grandeur.

Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company focused around acquiring, marketing and operating assets through its wholly owned affiliates has now sought to revolutionize hitherto exclusive Hamptons real estate market, through subsidiary, Mountain Top Realty...

