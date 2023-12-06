(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NEO: CYBN)

(NYSE American: CYBN) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, announced that it has been granted a U.S. patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”); the patent is in support of Cybin's CYB003 program. According to the announcement, the newly issued patent, which covers composition of matter claims to pharmaceutical compositions within the company's proprietary CYB003 deuterated psilocybin analog program, will provide protection until at least 2041. The program is designed to treat major depressive disorder (“MDD”), treatment-resistant depression and alcohol use disorder. The new patent brings the company's patent portfolio to 39 granted patents with more than 170 pending applications.“Securing robust patent protection for our proprietary products is a top priority, and we are pleased to announce this additional U.S. patent supporting our CYB003 program,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale in the press release.“Last week, we shared positive phase 2 topline safety and efficacy data for CYB003 in MDD. In addition to the rapid, robust and statistically significant reduction in depression symptoms observed three weeks following a single 12-milligram dose of CYB003 compared to placebo, we also saw a sustained improvement at six weeks, as well as impressive response and remission rates of 79% for patients who received two doses. We are extremely pleased with the data and the potential to deliver meaningfully improved treatment options for people with mental-health disorders and are eager to progress our CYB003 program through the next regulatory steps.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental-health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug-discovery platforms, innovative drug-delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder; the company also has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN