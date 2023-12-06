Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Secures Project With Prominent Swiss Aviation Vendor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced that it has agreed to provide services in connection with a framework agreement with a prominent Swiss aviation vendor. The initial scope is approximately EURO 15.5 million, with potential expansions over the next three years. Under the agreement, HUB is to provide a wide range of solutions and services for cyber data security alongside ongoing systems safety and reliability analysis.“Once again, this vote of confidence validates our core technology and we look forward to additional wins and announcements in the near future,” said HUB CEO Noah Hershcoviz.“We believe that long-term projects with global top-tier clientele will make all the difference on our turnaround. My team and I are dedicated to the business and bringing clear tangible results to secure long-term investors' confidence in our brand.”

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security (“HUB Security”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

