Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Advances Solution To Chinese Controls On REE Supply Chain

Strategic metals supply chain innovator Ucore Rare Metals Inc. has developed a proprietary technology it expects to improve rare earth element (“REE”) processing, and is preparing for commercial use of its solution

The REE supply chain has become a matter of concern to Western governments as well as private industry because of the tremendous market dominance enjoyed by the People's Republic of China and fears China will exploit that dominance with increasing export restrictions

Ucore is currently demonstrating the ability of its RapidSX(TM) REE processing solution to match and / or exceed the capacity of industry-standard CSX processing technology while improving on its costs and ease of use The company has acquired property in Louisiana it intends to develop during the next year into a commercial-use REE processing center, using American REE feedstock

China's recently announced controls on reporting exports of rare earth metallic elements (“REEs”) used strategically for permanent magnets in computerized products is the latest salvo in the ongoing trade war between the large Asian nation and the United States, prompting further emphasis on the need for Western independence from China-based supply chains.

Strategic metals enterprise Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is a company operating in Canada and the United States to improve the production of REEs in the Americas and reduce...

