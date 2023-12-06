Podcast: Jewelry Maker GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Enjoys Rapid Growth Thanks To Gold Interest, Focus On Vertical Mine-To-Market Integration

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GEMXX Corporation is unique as a jewelry maker with important Canadian mining assets, supporting its mine-to-market operations dealing in gold and the rare Ammolite gemstone

Amid recent market fluctuations, gold continues to maintain a strategic profile as an investment safe haven, with consumption continuing at a historic pace

GEMXX is riding high on recent“explosive” revenue growth and a no long-term debt position, looking forward to fulfilling select goals to improve its overall production, uplisting to a major exchange and aggressively seeking out strategic acquisitions to add revenue and / or reduce its costs A new NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast and a corresponding news editorial highlight the company's competitiveness against other players in the precious metals sector

The World Gold Council (“WGC”) recently reported that global gold demand slipped in year-over-year purchase totals from last year's Q3 record highs, but central bank consumption continues at a“historic pace” and when over-the-counter (“OTC”) purchases plus stock flows are added into the equation, demand was actually up 6 percent over the corresponding 2022 period, according to Forbes ( ).

The report shows gold continues to maintain its strategic investment benefit as a safe haven that provides stability during uncertain economic times. GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) has enjoyed significant growth during the recent conditions,“exploding past startup phase and achieving global growth in mere months” as it...

