Jawzjan Female Confectioner Gives Job To 15 Poor Women

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A woman has opened a confectionery and has employed 15 other less fortunate females in her shop in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province.

By investing 20,000 afghanis, Mahboba Haidari succeeded to establish a confectionery to resolve her family's economic problems. She has hired 15 poor women and they produce dozens of kilograms of sweets and sell them to customers.

Her employees cook different types of jams, cakes, cookies and root breads in the factory and even accept customers' online orders.

Haidari studied high school and created the confectionery by investing 20,000 afs a year ago.

Her sales were very limited at the beginning, but after some time, the number of her customers increased so she hired 15 more workers in her factory.

Her aim is to help her family economically and generate jobs for some poor women, she said:“Right now we produce a variety of cakes and sweets in our factory, we are trying to create more jobs for women and hire them.”

Haidari was optimistic about a brighter future for her confectionery and said:“Our sales considerably increased recently; we make 15,000 afs revenue a month.”

She wants to expand her factory in future and asks the Islamic Emirate (IE) to establish a special market for female entrepreneurs.

Hardari worked as a journalist with some Jawzjan based media outlets prior to the political change in the country. She recalled“I worked for five years in the field of media, I had the chance to migrate to foreign countries, but I wanted to stay in Afghanistan and serve the people.”

An employee, Rahila is happy to be employed in the confectionery. She said she knew how to cook sweets and so far she had learned cooking many other items.

Rahila said:“We are a family of six, except me and my father, no one else has income, when I get my salary, I do grocery shopping for my family, I feel like a strong arm for my father and I am very happy with my work in this factory.”

Zubida is another worker in the confectionery. She said:“I got employed in this factory since six months and I get 4,000 afs as monthly salary, I am happy to work and support my family.”

Zubida asked Jawjani authorities to support female entrepreneurs to enable them to hire more women.

Women's Chamber of Commerce and Investment (WACCI) head in Jawzjan Fatima Nik Rasouli told Pajhwok Afghan News they welcome creation of jobs for women.

Rasouli said:“As head of WACCI in Jawzjan province, we are at the service of professional women and support their efforts materially and morally.”

She added she was in contact with the authorities regarding creating a special location for female entrepreneurs in the province.

