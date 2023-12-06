Gamefi Aggregator DEX Planx Has Launched The Wallet Offering Trading And Payment

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) As the first GameFi aggregator DEX, PlanX announced that it is live with its wallet to create a super convenient GameFi token trading experience which will be an important part of PlanX's GameFi ecological map and mark a new chapter.







The First GameFi Aggregator – PlanX

PlanX officially changed its name to PlanX after the brand upgrade at the end of October, which is similar to Twitter's“X” program, full of enthusiasm for the future GameFi world, where the unknown meets the rational, and the paranoid meets the sentimental.

Compared to previous game aggregation platforms, PlanX innovates with the GUIP concept (Gamefi Universal Identity Protocol), and improves on equality assets, analysis aggregation and trading pool:

– Aggregation of more GameFi equality assets

– Capture value through trading fees, integration fees, etc. on trading

– Integration of fundamentals and data for top and potential GameFi projects







PlanX basically carried out a detailed and comprehensive update in PlanckX, through the integration of Uniswap, Sushiswap, Pancakeswap and other DEX, built-in slip point monitor, without cross-platform trading, low Gas trading can be realized on PlanX.

Intent-centric GameFi Ecology

Based on GameFi files, PlanX has always insisted on providing users with a better trading experience powered by intent-centric. At present, PlanX has attracted more than 150 chain games, launched 40+ GameFi tokens, and established official partnership with many blockchain game guilds in Southeast Asia such as Shadow Legacy Guild, Ace Crypto Guild, Hatten Gaming Guild, Dino Guild, etc.

PlanX aims to design a decentralized aggregator trading platform that offers both the convenience of swap, with no minimum threshold restrictions and minimal transaction complexity. Currently PlanX will also deploy networks such as Ton, Arbitrum, etc. to help the entire GameFi ecosystem achieve positive growth.

But PlanX won't stop there, as evidenced by the launch of the new wallet.

Easy Interaction with PlanX Wallet

“We firmly believe in the future prospects of the GameFi market, as a tool based on the wallet will become the entrance to carry millions of users into the GameFi!“ said the COO of PlanX.

Now the PlanX Wallet has been launched with 6 chains, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB chain, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Avalanche. And you can now use PlanX wallet anywhere, regardless of region or language, to redefine the web3 GameFi encrypted payment experience and immerse yourself in the new innovations, just as the

In the meanwhile, the invite-only registration system gives some of our users priority to experience PlanX wallet ventures, and everyone can join the Launch Party Airdrop activity to win $1000 rewards, just between 7th Dec, 2023 and 17th Dec, 2023.

Interested in PlanX? Follow them:

Website:

Twitter:

Discord:

Telegram: