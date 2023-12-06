Al-Hammadi Meets Iranian Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi met with Iranian ambassador to Qatar Ali Salehabadi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations.

