Doha Institute Holds Symposium On Universal Periodic Review

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Human Rights Programme at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, in co-operation with the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and the UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, held a symposium under the title 'the universal periodic review as mechanism for promoting human rights,' with the participation of representatives of UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre, NHRC, and public institutions in the State of Qatar.

The symposium bore this title, on the occasion of Qatar's submission to the fourth round of the Universal Periodic Review in October 2024. Through this review, Qatar's obligations derived from international human rights legitimacy, international conventions, and international humanitarian law over the past four years would be evaluated and examined.

The symposium aimed to review comparative experiences from reviews of other Arab countries, as well as hosting representatives of non-governmental organizations to discuss the different contributions of each actor to the universal periodic review process.

The opening session of the symposium focused on the importance of promoting and advancing the culture of human rights, as it is the best way to maintain international peace and security, ensure decent living for all, and coexistence among the peoples of the world.

