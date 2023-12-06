Ashghal Completes Second Phase Of Roads And Infrastructure Development Project In West Muaither

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed the second package of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in West Muaither. The project, according to an official statement from Ashghal, aims to develop road networks and infrastructure services in the area.

Eng. Fahad Mohamed al-Otaibi, Head of the Western Areas Section in the Road Projects Department at Ashghal, said Ashghal is implementing an integrated plan to develop the West Muaither area.“The project includes three packages. Two of them are completed with the first package completed in 2018 serving 1,393 land plots. The second package serves 965 plots,” he said.

Regarding the scope of the second package, Eng. Mohamed al-Ateeq, Project Engineer in the Western Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, said the project included the development of about 28km of roads and 60km of shared pedestrian and cycle paths. Also, landscaping works at 10,680sq m were carried out while the project included the development of 5,050 parking spaces. A total of 1,376 lighting poles were installed.

The project witnessed infrastructure network development with approximately 24 km of rainwater drainage network lines set up along with 5.5 km of treated water network.

“The roundabout at Sheikh Jassim bin Ali Street was converted into an intersection with traffic lights, which had positively impacted traffic movement in the area,” the Ashghal official said.

The design of Al-Mashaab Street, which is considered one of the vital streets in the area, was also optimised to serve traffic and residents in the area better. A new service road was built while bus parking lots were modified and the number of car parking spaces was increased.

Notably, the second package of the Roads and Infrastructure Project in West Muaither relied on local materials and manufacturers for most of its work. Local components accounted for 70% of the total materials used. Aligned with its goal to support local manufacturers and the Ta'heel initiative, Ashghal also used local Qatari sources to supply items such as gabbro, lighting poles and lamps, directional signs, sewage pipes, rainwater drainage, asphalt, prefabricated manholes, concrete and rebar.

