Cabinet Hails Amir's Speech, Outcome Of GCC Summit

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the 44th Session of the GCC Supreme Council for Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders and heads of delegations of the GCC states, which took place on Tuesday in Doha under the chairmanship of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the participation of President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Cabinet affirmed that the Doha Summit constituted a shining milestone in the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), characterised by fraternal atmospheres, positive discussions, and a keenness to enhance and develop joint Gulf action, as well as a deep awareness of the significant and serious challenges surrounding the region, especially regarding the Palestinian cause and the current brutal aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. All of this was reflected in the summit's Final Communique and the Doha Declaration, with firm principles and clear stances on regional and international issues, in addition to a common commitment to maintaining stability and security in the region.

The Cabinet commended the Amir's important speech at the inauguration of the summit, which focused on the continuation of the dangerous tragedy and unprecedented humanitarian disaster resulting from the aggression against the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as the international community's failure to stop the aggression and the necessity of providing protection for civilians and conducting an international investigation into the massacres committed by the occupation authorities against the brothers in the Gaza Strip.

The Cabinet also appreciated His Highness the Amir's emphasis on Qatar's efforts, in collaboration with its international and regional partners, to convert them into a comprehensive cessation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people all over the Palestinian territories, following its mediation that have culminated in concluding a pause in the Gaza Strip, releasing some prisoners and detainees from both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and delivering urgent humanitarian aid. The Cabinet also hailed the Amir's call on the Security Council, especially its permanent members, to assume its legal responsibility and act to end this barbaric war, and compel Israel to return to credible negotiations to achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the resolutions of legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative through the two-state solution.

Moreover, the Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the 7th meeting of the Joint Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, which took place in Doha and co-chaired by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, especially in the political, security, economic, investment, and other fields. The council also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, especially the latest developments in the region, in addition to exchanging views on everything that would achieve stability and security in the region.

Additionally, several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed in various fields.

The Cabinet also welcomed the outcomes of the 9th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, which took place in Doha and co-chaired by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the session, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields were discussed, in addition to discussing key regional and international issues and developments, especially the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. Several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed during the meeting.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First- The Cabinet was briefed on the Shura Council's approval of a draft law amending some provisions of the Trade Law promulgated by Law No. 27 of 2006.

Second- Approval of the draft Cabinet decision regarding granting residence permits without a recruiter to certain categories.

Third- Taking the necessary measures to ratify:

1- A memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the field of sports between the government of Qatar and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

2- An agreement on co-operation in the field of veterinary medicine between the government of Qatar and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

3- A memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the field of youth between the government of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

4- An agreement for co-operation in the legal field between the Ministry of Justice in Qatar and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in the Republic of El Salvador.

5- An agreement for cooperation in the legal field between the government of Qatar and the government of Nepal.

Fourth - Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the field of higher education and scientific research between the government of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Cyprus.

Fifth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- The annual report for 2022 on the results of the work of the Competition Protection and Antimonopoly Committee.

2- Two reports on the results of the 9th ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the 6th session of the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

3- A report on the results of the 6th session of the Qatari-Kazakh Joint Higher Committee.

4- A report on the results of HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change's visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.



