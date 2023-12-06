Fifth Third's Community Impact Report Shares Transformative Community Progress

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, December 6, 2023 /3BL/ - Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) published its inaugural Community Impact Report. The report is a supplement to Fifth Third's 2022 Sustainability Report and provides additional detail and context around how the Company is living out its purpose to improve lives and the well-being of its communities. The report shares the transformative impact and tremendous community engagement that has been garnered in the community it serves.

“We've been intentional about working with our community stakeholders over the past several years,” said Kala Gibson, executive vice president and chief corporate responsibility officer.“These conversations have enabled us to pioneer a new model for how we create pathways for economic mobility in underserved areas. It was important for us to share the impact we're having in a report focused solely on that work.”

The Community Impact Report includes the ways Fifth Third is delivering on its priorities to build strong communities and promote inclusion as well as an update on the Empowering Black Futures neighborhood program. The program has been successful thus far in catalyzing additional community investment that may have not previously occurred. With its community partners, Fifth Third is working to address the housing crisis, lift up small businesses, create inclusion in the traditional financial system and in the workforce, and fill gaps in education.

The Community Impact Report includes locally focused content in the regions in which Fifth Third operates-the connections made by regional community impact managers with public, private and nonprofit partners, the investments and loans made to revitalize neighborhoods, and the specialized financial education, workforce development, philanthropic gifts and volunteerism that bring the Company's commitment to life.

