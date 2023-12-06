U.S. Army Garrison Eisenhower And Georgia Power Partner On EV Infrastructure Modernization

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southern Company

ATLANTA, December 6, 2023 /3BL/ - U.S. Army Garrison Eisenhower and Georgia Power, a Southern Company subsidiary, have partnered on a strategic objective to accelerate the access, adoption and usage of electric vehicle (EV) charging throughout the installation.

The utility privatization (UP) contract entered into by Georgia Power with Fort Eisenhower will see the company own, maintain and manage the EV infrastructure and charging program at the installation. The first phase of this objective will involve scaling 14 strategic locations within Fort Eisenhower with the necessary infrastructure to support EV chargers. The construction portion of the project, with a total cost of $1.6 million, is scheduled to begin by the end of 2023.

This investment is part of the broader UP contract with Georgia Power serving as the owner of Fort Eisenhower's electric utility system. Accelerating electric framework investments under this contract serves to address the evolving energy needs of Fort Eisenhower while also reducing its carbon footprint.

"We are extremely happy to be partnering with Georgia Power for this project," said Col. Reginald K. Evans, U.S. Army Garrison Eisenhower Commander. "Building the electric vehicle infrastructure now allows Fort Eisenhower to get chargers in place ahead of government EV fleet growth expected in the near future."

The new electric infrastructure will bring a variety of benefits, including increased availability of EV charging stations to support the needs of government vehicles assigned to and entering Fort Eisenhower. This will reduce reliance on fossil fuels thus minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, further supporting the resiliency and decarbonization efforts of the Department of Defense installations to meet the requirements of Executive Order 14057.

"This initiative reflects the shared commitment of Georgia Power and Fort Eisenhower to investing in resilient electric grid enhancements that facilitate sustainable energy solutions," said Chris Cummiskey, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Southern Company. "We're honored to partner with Fort Eisenhower and are confident the infrastructure put in place today will benefit the installation well into the future."

