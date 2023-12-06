               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dream11 Parent Prepares War Chest As It Pivots M&A Strategy


12/6/2023 2:04:27 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sporta Techologies Pvt Ltd, which operates the sports platforms Dream Sports and Dream11, will fund potential acquisitions of $50 million to $100 million through internal accruals and could raise equity as well, cofounder Harsh Jain said in an interview.

MENAFN06122023007365015876ID1107548320

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search