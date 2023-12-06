Dream11 Parent Prepares War Chest As It Pivots M&A Strategy

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Sporta Techologies Pvt Ltd, which operates the sports platforms Dream Sports and Dream11, will fund potential acquisitions of $50 million to $100 million through internal accruals and could raise equity as well, cofounder Harsh Jain said in an interview.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.