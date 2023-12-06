New Release Charity Single For Mental Health Support And Suicide Prevention Charity - Bearded Fishermen

(MENAFN- Pressat) Bearded Fishermen Mental Health Charity gets A new Chart entry Single



Bearded Fishermen Charity are a UK based charity offering mental health support and suicide prevention. They have been running for 4 years and have saved lives all over the UK as well as supporting thousands of people with their mental health, Running a 24/7 call centre as well as offering peer support and counselling services for free.



This year we decided that we would try and get the message out by producing a new single. We teamed up with SoundLINCS and University of Lincoln and approached Cat Winter to help. The song was written and sung by Cat with the help of local musicians and the choir from Lincoln university, It was produced by the students of the university in there own studios. The outcome was a collaboration of different people and has ended up an amazing song.

Called "Don't Be Silent Tonight" it has been sent to all the major music sites like Amazon, iTunes and Spotify and entered into the UK and United States charts.

The charity Chairman (Rick Roberts) and Vice-Chairman (Mick Leyland) have said " We are really hoping it does well and gets noticed by a lot of people around the world as this will highlight the need to help people and be there for one another, especially at this time of year when it can be a very lonely time "

This is the first time we have entered a song into the charts and we know this year is going to be hard going as so many worthy songs are coming out for Christmas and some very big names. We would love people to join in with this and help us to get the song out there.

Our Charity would love the opportunity to get the song into the right places and to be able to make sure that people will know its out there to be heard.