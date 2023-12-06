Exhibition Of Sports Cars Held In Baku As Part Of The FIA ​​Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition of winning sports cars was held in front of the
Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku as part of the FIA Week, Azernews reports.
The guests of the exhibition were presented with cars from
Formula 1, the World Rally Championship (WRC), the World Rally Raid
Championship (W2RC), and the FIA World Endurance Championship, as
well as the World Rallycross Championship (FIA Rallycross
Championship), driven by winning drivers.
Thanks to the exhibition, racing fans had the opportunity to once
again experience the speed and excitement of competition, being
transported into the world of technical mastery of motorsport.
It should be noted that in addition to the meeting of the FIA
General Assembly organized for the first time in Baku, meetings
of the General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the
International Tourism Alliance (AIT), representing the interests of
representatives of the automotive industry, will also be held until
December 8th.
At the end of the FIA Week in Baku, the FIA Awards Ceremony
will be held at the Baku Congress Center on December 8, where
awards will be presented in various categories in the field of
motorsports.
Famous winning pilots of FIA racing competitions will come to Baku
to participate in the FIA awards ceremony.
In general, representatives of automotive organizations from around
the world and prominent figures in the field of motor sports
gathered to participate in events within the framework of the FIA
Week in Azerbaijan.
In total, representatives from 128 countries take part in FIA
events in Baku, including car club members and online participants,
as well as FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and other FIA
officials.
In recent years, a number of projects have been implemented in
Azerbaijan to develop motorsport. For several years in a row, Baku
has successfully hosted one of the most prestigious sports
competitions in the world - the Formula 1 Grand Prix, gathering
motorsport fans in the capital Baku.
Also, through the mediation of the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation, a number of events are being held to popularize
motorsport among young people. Thus, various motorsport
competitions and car exhibitions are organized to highlight the
history of automobiles, as well as a number of road safety
events.
The training of automobile pilots in Azerbaijan, the participation
of Azerbaijani representatives in international competitions in
this area also confirm the development of motorsport in the
country.
