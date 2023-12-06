Head Of State Visits War-Affected Children Undergoing Rehabilitation At Okhmatdyt Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Okhmatdyt National Specialized Children's Hospital to talk to children undergoing rehabilitation after injuries they received in Russian attacks.

The relevant video was posted by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I came to Okhmatdyt Hospital to see the children undergoing treatment after injuries, to hear about their hobbies and about themselves,” Zelensky wrote.

In particular, the President of Ukraine met with Maryna Ponomariova from the Kherson region. Earlier, Zelensky recorded a video birthday greeting for her and promised to meet her in person. Maryna became the first child with a war injury to receive a prosthetic in Ukraine.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Zelensky also spoke to Kateryna and Yulia Iorgu. The girls were wounded in Russia's missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station. Their mother was killed.

The Head of State also met with Yelyzaveta Nadtochiy and Bohdan Yalovytskyi, who are undergoing scheduled rehabilitation at Okhmatdyt Hospital.

President Zelensky congratulated the children on St. Nicholas Day and presented them with gifts.

The Head of State also inspected modern equipment used for the rehabilitation of children. Okhmatdyt Director General Volodymyr Zhovnir handed over to the President toys made by young patients.

Zelensky emphasized that he is proud of the Ukrainian people who help children to overcome the consequences of Russian attacks and restore life.

“Every day we fight for Ukrainian children to live in a peaceful, independent Ukraine, to feel happy, for all their wishes to be fulfilled, and for their dreams to come true,” Zelensky concluded.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine