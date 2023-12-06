Slovak Carriers Again Threaten To Block Checkpoint On Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Union of Road Carriers of Slovakia (UNAS) threatens to completely block the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod border crossing point if the situation with the return of the permit system for Ukrainian truckers is not resolved.

This is stated by the head of UNAS Stanislav Skala, Ukrinform saw.

According to Skala, Slovak carriers are aware that the way to solve the problem is not easy, but at the same time, he calls it unacceptable that the current situation continues to exist.

That is why UNAS remains prepared for a strike and, if there is no other alternative to resolve the situation, UNAS is ready to completely block the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint in both directions, the statement reads.

The UNAS chairman thanked Slovak Minister of Transport Jozef RáÅ3⁄4 for raising the issue of the return of the permit system for Ukrainian carriers and the impact of its abolition on road transport in Slovakia at the EU Transport Ministerial Council in Brussels on December 4.

He announced a meeting of the Slovak Minister of Transport with UNAS representatives on Thursday, December 7, where the impact of this situation will be discussed and the parties will look for solutions to change it.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

On December 1, Slovakian carriers joined the Polish border blockade. They began blocking truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod. On the evening of December 4, this action ended, and the checkpoint on the Slovak-Ukrainian border was unblocked.