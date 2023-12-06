Polish Political Expert Salutes Azerbaijanis For Having Phenomenal Person As Head Of State

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A Polish political scientist and candidate for political sciences, Jakub Korejba congratulated the entire Azerbaijani people on having a phenomenal man as the head of the country, Trend reports.

He spoke on the sidelines of the forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges".

"We had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak with President Ilham Aliyev today. Today, we sat at a table with scientists, professors, deans, and institute heads from around the world. President Ilham Aliyev spoke to us for more than three hours, without paper, in extremely good, wonderful English. I want to congratulate everyone in Azerbaijan because your country is led by a fantastic leader. Azerbaijan gets accomplishments because such a person is in charge of the country," he said.

Korejba stressed that President Ilham Aliyev finds communication, time, and opportunity for dialogue with everyone who comes with their problems, questions, and thoughts.

"Today, President Ilham Aliyev answered all questions. The organizers allotted two hours, but the president spoke for more than three hours. Because he enjoys it and understands how to do it. President Ilham Aliyev has stated that he enjoys such gatherings since they inform him about what issues are on the table in the scientific, intellectual, and expert communities. President Ilham Aliyev's response to my query really satisfied me. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity since I have had to speak with leaders of countries, authorities, and politicians, all of whom are generally private individuals. And if they are not private, they respond in clerical lingo, making it impossible to even raise a question. Today, however, President Ilham Aliyev has gotten to the heart of every inquiry, including mine," he added.

The forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges," organized by ADA University in cooperation with the Center for Analysis of International Relations, was held on December 6 at ADA University with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The event was attended by 60 foreign experts from 30 countries.

