Polish Political Expert Salutes Azerbaijanis For Having Phenomenal Person As Head Of State

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A Polish
political scientist and candidate for political sciences, Jakub
Korejba congratulated the entire Azerbaijani people on having a
phenomenal man as the head of the country, Trend reports.
He spoke on the sidelines of the forum "Karabakh: Back Home
After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges".
"We had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak with President
Ilham Aliyev today. Today, we sat at a table with scientists,
professors, deans, and institute heads from around the world.
President Ilham Aliyev spoke to us for more than three hours,
without paper, in extremely good, wonderful English. I want to
congratulate everyone in Azerbaijan because your country is led by
a fantastic leader. Azerbaijan gets accomplishments because such a
person is in charge of the country," he said.
Korejba stressed that President Ilham Aliyev finds
communication, time, and opportunity for dialogue with everyone who
comes with their problems, questions, and thoughts.
"Today, President Ilham Aliyev answered all questions. The
organizers allotted two hours, but the president spoke for more
than three hours. Because he enjoys it and understands how to do
it. President Ilham Aliyev has stated that he enjoys such
gatherings since they inform him about what issues are on the table
in the scientific, intellectual, and expert communities. President
Ilham Aliyev's response to my query really satisfied me. This is a
once-in-a-lifetime opportunity since I have had to speak with
leaders of countries, authorities, and politicians, all of whom are
generally private individuals. And if they are not private, they
respond in clerical lingo, making it impossible to even raise a
question. Today, however, President Ilham Aliyev has gotten to the
heart of every inquiry, including mine," he added.
The forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments
and Challenges," organized by ADA University in cooperation with
the Center for Analysis of International Relations, was held on
December 6 at ADA University with the participation of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The event was attended by 60 foreign experts from 30
countries.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107547688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.