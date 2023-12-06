               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bringing Peace To South Caucasus Will Create Historic Prospects - James O'brien


12/6/2023 10:10:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. We had our first productive discussion with President Ilham Aliyev about the future of US-Azerbaijani relations, says US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien in the social network account X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"The establishment of long-term, dignified peace in the region will create historic opportunities," he emphasized.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien on December 6.

