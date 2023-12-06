Bringing Peace To South Caucasus Will Create Historic Prospects - James O'brien

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. We had our first
productive discussion with President Ilham Aliyev about the future
of US-Azerbaijani relations, says US Assistant Secretary of State
for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien in the social
network account X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"The establishment of long-term, dignified peace in the region
will create historic opportunities," he emphasized.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with US
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs
James O'Brien on December 6.
