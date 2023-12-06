Kyrgyzstan's Aero Nomad Airlines To Frequent Flights To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 6. Kyrgyzstan's
Aero Nomad Airlines is set to increase the frequency of flights
between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
According to the airline, beginning December 5, the airline
would increase daily schedules connecting Moscow to Bishkek and Osh
in Kyrgyzstan. Airbus 320 aircraft will be used for the
flights.
Flights to Bishkek will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and
Saturdays beginning December 9. Meanwhile, from December 5,
passengers will be able to fly between Moscow and Osh five times
per week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and
Sundays.
Aero Nomad Airlines is a Kyrgyz airline that was founded in
2021. The airline operates scheduled and charter flights from
Kyrgyzstan to Pakistani cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar,
and Multan, as well as Indian Delhi and Russian Moscow.
The airline also offers regular and charter flights to local and
international destinations from Bishkek and Osh.
Notably, Manas International Airport company, whihc is
responsible for overseeing all airports in Kyrgyzstan, has reported
serving over 4.685 million passengers from January through October
2023
